Save Hundreds on Refurb iPhones and Apple Watches Today Only at Woot

From phones to earbuds to smart watches, Apple devices consistently score top marks in our reviews, frequently claiming the top spot in our best device lists. Sleek and simple with consistently impressive performance, Apple devices really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never drops its prices, which can make finding its products at a bargain a challenge. If you don't mind a preowned device, we've got a deal you won't want to miss. Today only, Woot has a on sale, and you can save hundreds compared with what it would cost you to buy from Apple directly.

All the devices you'll find at this sale are "scratch and dent"-grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means that you can expect these items to exhibit moderate signs of wear and tear, but they have all been thoroughly inspected to make sure they're in full working condition. Though none of the latest iPhone 13 or Apple Watch Series 7 models are on sale, many of these previous-generation devices are a great buy.

With 5G capabilities, an OLED display and equipped with Apple's A14 Bionic chip, the iPhone 12 is still an excellent phone that's more than sufficient for most users. It's , which is $219 less than buying new from Apple directly. And if you want an even more affordable option, there are models as old as the available, with prices starting as low as $120.

If you're in the market for a smartwatch, the , which you can pick up for as low as $250, offers many of the same features as the upgraded Series 7 but will save you $149. Or, you can save on Apple's budget-friendly alternative, the Apple Watch SE. This Apple Watch "lite" isn't equipped with the same advanced health sensors as the Apple Watch Series 6, but it's still packed with plenty of impressive features and you can , which is $109 less than it would cost you from Apple directly.

Apple deals are slim, and these are some of the best values you'll find right now. This Woot sale expires tonight at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET), or when these refurbished models sell out, so we recommend acting sooner rather than later.