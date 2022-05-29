Mobile

Will Your Samsung Galaxy Phone Get Android 13? See if It's on the List

Samsung offers four years of updates for its Galaxy phones. Here's what that means for your smartphone.

Lisa Eadicicco headshot
Lisa Eadicicco
2 min read
The Samsung Galaxy S22 lineup
Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Whether you have a Galaxy S22 Ultra or Galaxy A53 5G, you don't have to worry about your new Samsung phone feeling outdated anytime soon. For older smartphones, however, you may notice things not working the same, if you haven't kept up with the latest software updates. Luckily, Samsung committed to offering four generations of Android operating system upgrades for the Galaxy S21 and later models. With a policy like this, Samsung is even ahead of Google when it comes to software support.

Android OS updates are important because they bring new features and functionality to your phone. Android 13, which is launching this fall, will introduce changes like updates to Google Wallet and end-to-end encryption for group chats. (Here's every new feature we know so far.) Those who want to try the software now can check out the beta version of Android 13

But there's another reason why software upgrades are so critical: security. Updates typically include bug fixes and security patches, so it's a good idea to install them soon after they become available. In addition to offering four years of Android OS upgrades, Samsung will also provide five years of security updates for the Galaxy S21 and later. The company also rolls out periodic security updates for older devices, including those that are no longer upgradable to new Android versions, which you can read more about here.

Samsung also customizes Google's Android software with its own interface known as One UI. Phones that are eligible for Android operating system upgrades also typically get the latest version of this software. You can see a list of Samsung devices that support the newest iteration of One UI here. 

Check out the tables below to see how long Samsung will provide Android OS updates to your phone. 

Samsung Galaxy S and Note Phones

Samsung S22 Ultra

The Galaxy S22 Ultra

 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Software Updates for Samsung Galaxy S and Note phones

Phone Software support Android version at launch
Galaxy S22 series Four years of Android OS upgrades, five years of security updates Android 12
Galaxy S21 series Four years of Android OS upgrades, five years of security updates Android 11
Galaxy S20 series Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 10
Galaxy S10 series Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 9 (S10 Lite launched with Android 10)
Galaxy Note 20 series Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 10
Galaxy Note 10 series Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 9 (Note 10 Lite launched with Android 10)

Samsung Galaxy Z and Fold Phones

Samsung Z Flip 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Software Updates for Samsung Foldables

Phone Software support Android version at launch
Galaxy Z Flip 3 Four years of Android OS upgrades, five years of security updates Android 11
Galaxy Z Flip/Flip 5G Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 10
Galaxy Z Fold 3 Four years of Android OS upgrades, five years of security updates Android 11
Galaxy Z Fold 2 Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 10
Galaxy Fold Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 9

Samsung Galaxy A Phones 

Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

The Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

 Lisa Eadicicco/CNET

Software Updates for Samsung Galaxy A Phones

Phone Software support Android version at launch
Galaxy A53 5G Four years of Android OS upgrades, five years of security updates Android 12
Galaxy A33 5G Four years of Android OS upgrades, five years of security updates Android 12
Galaxy A71/A71 5G Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 10
Galaxy A52/52 5G Three years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 11
Galaxy A51/51 5G Two years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 10
Galaxy A13/A13 5G Two years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 11 (A13 5G); Android 12 (A13)
Galaxy A12 Two years of Android OS upgrades, four years of security updates Android 11