Will Your iPhone Run iOS 16? Some Won't Be Compatible

Apple's next major software update, iOS 16, will bring a slew of new features to the iPhone. This includes the ability to edit and unsend text messages, split up purchases into biweekly payments with Apple Pay Later, further customize the lock screen and cut out photo backgrounds with just a tap and hold.

Although Apple hasn't announced a specific date for the release of iOS 16, it is expected to drop sometime during the fall, possibly alongside the iPhone 14. And while that's still a few months away, you might be curious to know if Apple's latest mobile operating system is compatible with the iPhone you currently own.

Here's what we know about whether you'll be able to download iOS 16 on your iPhone once it's available to the general public.

If you want to get your hands on iOS 16 right now, you can download the second developer beta preview, thanks to Apple's Developer Program. However, we do not recommend you download the developer beta because it can be riddled with bugs and other issues. You're better off waiting for the public beta, which is expected to release sometime this month.

These iPhone models will support iOS 16

The following iPhones will be compatible with iOS 16 when it's released later this year:

It's also safe to assume that every model in the iPhone 14 series will run iOS 16 when it arrives. Apple is expected to announce and release its latest flagship device sometime in September during an annual special event keynote address.

How to find out which iPhone you have

Not sure which iPhone you own? You can easily figure out the model from within your settings to check if it will run iOS 16.

To find your iPhone model, launch the Settings app and go to General > About. Next to Model Name, you should see what type of iPhone you own. Underneath that, you'll see a Model Number, which you can use to find out more specifics about your model, such as capacity and year introduced, but that's not necessary (only for iPhone SE) for checking whether your phone will support iOS 16 or not.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

What about older iPhone models like the iPhone 7 Plus?

Unfortunately, any iPhone older than the iPhone 8 will not support iOS 16, including the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. Many people on Twitter were surprised by this, because many expected at least the iPhone 7 Plus to support iOS 16. Instead, the iPhone 7 series and some older models will only support up to iOS 15.

Will my iPad get iOS 16?

The iPad has its own version of iOS 16 -- known as iPadOS 16. This newest operating system will be supported on the following iPad models: