When Will the iPhone 15 Hit Stores? This Is Our Best Guess

If you're eagerly waiting for the rumored iPhone 15, you might be wondering when Apple will announce and release its next flagship phone. Apple's "Wonderlust"-themed fall event is on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Historically, the new iPhone hits stores the second Friday after the event, which means the iPhone 15 lineup, or at least some models, could make their way to stores by Sept. 22.

There have been few exceptions to this timeline. Last year, the iPhone 14 Plus came out on Oct. 7, a month after Apple's fall event, due to reported supply chain issues relating to its display. The iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max were all released as expected on Sept. 16.

The other exception was in 2020 when the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max came out on Nov. 13. That year, Apple's event was delayed to Oct. 13 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro promptly hit stores on Oct. 23, the second Friday after the event.

Since Apple has sometimes staggered release dates for specific models, especially when introducing a new design or size, it's possible that models in the iPhone 15 lineup will be released on different dates -- but we won't know for sure until Apple's phone launch event on Sept. 12. In the meantime, you can get up to speed on what to expect from the upcoming iPhone 15 series, or even Apple's rumored Watch Series 9.