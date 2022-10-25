WhatsApp Down in Widespread Outage

Meta-owned WhatsApp is experiencing a disruption of services with people reporting issues on Tuesday across a number of countries, including India, Singapore, the UK and the US.

Web outage reporting site Down Detector showed a spike in reports at about 3:17 a.m. ET Tuesday with complaints highlighting issues sending and receiving messages or connecting to the server. In India, more than 28,000 people reported issues, while in the UK more than 68,000 filed reports on the website. DownDetector tracks outages by aggregating status reports from user-submitted reports on its website as well as other sources including Twitter.

"We're aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we're working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible," a Meta company spokesperson told CNET in an email.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you're also having problems #Whatsappdown — Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

WhatsApp is one of the world's most popular messaging apps, boasting more than a billion users around the globe. Although WhatsApp outages are not common, they tend to have worldwide implications.