Samsung Unpacked: Everything Announced Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Preorder Galaxy Watch 5 Galaxy Z Fold 4 Dell XPS 13 Plus Review Galaxy Z Fold 4 Preorder Apple TV 4K vs. Roku Ultra Galaxy Z Flip 3 Price Cut
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
We handpick the products and services we write about. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

What's in the Galaxy Z Flip and Fold 4 Box? Not a Whole Lot

We unbox Samsung's newest foldables.

Patrick Holland headshot
Patrick Holland
A Galaxy Z Flip 4 box next to one for the Z Fold 4
Samsung's newest premium foldables come in a two-tone box with metallic lettering at the bottom
Patrick Holland/CNET

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 revealed at Samsung's Unpacked event include numerous improvements like bigger batteries, updated processors, better cameras and fresh software. However, the phones' packaging doesn't include much else.

Turns out, buying a $1,000 or $1,800 phone in 2022 means getting few-to-no extras in the box. Gone are the days when you got a pair of wired headphones with your new phone. In the past couple of years, wall chargers stopped being included. And you can forget getting any free cases.

More from Samsung Unpacked

Samsung stopped including wired headphones as part of the package with the Galaxy Note 20 launch. Wall chargers started disappearing from the boxes of Samsung phones with the launch of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

The absence of so many extras is one of the ways Samsung is trying to reduce its impact on the environment as well as its own costs. In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 include components made from repurposed fishing nets, which is a first for Samsung's foldables. So that's pretty cool, right?

Preorder the Galaxy Z Flip 4
Preorder the Galaxy Z Fold 4

What's in the box of the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

Here is what's included:

  • A Galaxy Fold 4
  • A USB-C cable
  • A printed setup guide and instructions
  • A SIM card tool

What's in the box of the Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Here is what's included:

  • A Galaxy Flip 4
  • A USB-C cable
  • A printed setup guide and instructions
  • A SIM card tool
Now playing: Watch this: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 First Take: Bigger Cover Screen,...
5:43