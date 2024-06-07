What We Want Apple to Announce at WWDC 2024 (but It Won't)
Commentary: Rumor has it that Apple won't unveil any new hardware at its World Wide Developers Conference this year. But we still have a list of products we wish it would announce.
As its name implies, Apple's World Wide Developers Conference is supposed to be more about new Apple software than hardware. However, over the years Apple has trotted out plenty of new gadgets at WWDC, including the Vision Pro, its mixed-reality headset that made its debut at last year's event. Word is that won't be the case this year: Apple is expected to focus exclusively on new software features along with new AI options that will reportedly be marketed as "Apple Intelligence." But that hasn't stopped us from coming up with a list of hardware products we wish Apple would announce at WWDC 2024, which kicks off at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Monday, June 10.
While we wouldn't bet on any of these products making an appearance on Monday, it's likely we'll see some of them arrive later this year.
Read more: What We're Expecting and How to Watch Apple's iOS 18 Event
iPhone 16
Not since the iPhone 4 has Apple mentioned anything about its next-gen iPhones at WWDC, which takes place about three months ahead of the company's fall iPhone event. Will it change things up and maybe give us a little iPhone 16 teaser? Highly unlikely, but we wish Apple would give us some hints as to what hardware changes are coming to the next iPhone as it shows off new iOS 18 features.
AirPods Max 2
Apple's AirPods Max headphones were released in late 2020 and are certainly due for an upgrade. We're not expecting major changes to the AirPods Max, but the AirPods Max 2nd-generation will likely have USB-C charging as well as the H2 chip found in Apple's AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. We could see new colors and improved sound quality along with slightly better noise-canceling and voice-calling performance. And maybe Apple can come up with a better case option.
iPhone SE 4
While the chances of Apple unveiling the iPhone 16 at WWDC 2024 are virtually nil, there's a tiny bit of hope that Apple could announce the iPhone SE 4 at the conference. Again, it's highly unlikely. But the current iPhone SE 3, hailed as a good value, launched in March of 2022, with Apple slipping it into the marketplace with little hype.
While it remains unclear whether we'll ever get a fourth-generation iPhone SE -- some reports suggested it had been cancelled -- the SE does have its share of fans, especially since Apple no longer makes the iPhone Mini. The SE 3 is Apple's smallest phone, built using the same chassis as the iPhone 8. Rumor has it Apple will be moving to a new design for the SE 4 that's based on the iPhone 14 and also features USB-C charging. However, the SE 4, like its predecessors, might have a single camera lens to help keep costs down.
AirPods 4
Back in March, Apple tipster and Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman wrote that Apple suppliers were getting ready to produce millions of new 4th-generation AirPods this May, ahead of an anticipated launch this fall alongside the next iPhone, which will presumably be called the iPhone 16.
One of the new AirPods models is supposed to be the successor to the AirPods 3, which feature an open design, while the other may be a more affordable noise-canceling model that's a step down from the AirPods Pro 2.
Whenever Apple announces that it's having an event, there's some hope that a new version of the AirPods will be part of the event. While it'd be nice to see new AirPods at WWDC 2024, that's unlikely to happen. Look for those rumored new AirPods this fall.
Macs with M4 chips
Apple surprised some folks last month when it rolled out its new iPad Pros with its latest chipset, the M4, before bringing the M4 to its Mac line. The company does have a history of announcing new Macs at WWDC. In 2023, alongside the Vision Pro headset, it introduced the 15‑inch MacBook Air with M2, Mac Studio with M2 Max and M2 Ultra and Mac Pro with M2 Ultra. At WWDC 2022, we got a new MacBook Air and 13‑inch MacBook Pro.
It's unclear when the M4 will come to Macs -- and the Powerbook Pro in particular -- but it likely won't happen at WWDC 2024, which is a tad disappointing.
More affordable Apple TV device
When it comes to video streamers, Apple TV has always been in premium territory and often seems overpriced compared to streamers from Roku, which offers its capable Express 4K Plus device for just $40 (it's actually on sale for $30 now). Meanwhile, Apple TV starts at $129, and we've long hoped that Apple would put out a more affordable video streaming box that costs a lot less. It's probably too much to ask for Apple to put out a $50 Apple TV, but we'd settle for $79.
Home Pod sound bar
Apple's Home Pod line has been in a little bit of limbo for the last few years. First, it appeared Apple had canceled the original Home Pod, but then it was reborn last year in a new 2nd-gen version that featured some modest upgrades, including slightly better sound.
Apple Insider reported that Apple may be developing a Home Pod with a built-in 7-inch touchscreen that's akin to Google's Nest Hub products. And the Apple enthusiast site also uncovered an Apple patent filing for audio device that may or may not be a horizontal Home Pod that's shaped like a sound bar and could be used as a TV speaker (It also looks a bit like a Beats Pill speaker). I like the Apple sound bar concept, but who knows if it will ever become a reality.
AirTag 2
The original AirTag came out in 2021, and there's been some chatter about Apple having an upgraded Air Tag 2 in the works with better location tracking and possibly some small design changes. However, the AirTag 2 isn't expected till 2025.
How to watch Apple's WWDC 2024 keynote
The WWDC keynote begins at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET) on Monday, June 10. You can catch it on Apple's event website or on the company's YouTube channel.
Apple has already shared the WWDC 2024 livestream link, where you can also set a reminder to be notified before the event.