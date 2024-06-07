What We Want Apple to Announce at WWDC 2024 (but It Won't)

While the chances of Apple unveiling the iPhone 16 at WWDC 2024 are virtually nil, there's a tiny bit of hope that Apple could announce the iPhone SE 4 at the conference. Again, it's highly unlikely. But the current iPhone SE 3, hailed as a good value, launched in March of 2022, with Apple slipping it into the marketplace with little hype.

While it remains unclear whether we'll ever get a fourth-generation iPhone SE -- some reports suggested it had been cancelled -- the SE does have its share of fans, especially since Apple no longer makes the iPhone Mini. The SE 3 is Apple's smallest phone, built using the same chassis as the iPhone 8. Rumor has it Apple will be moving to a new design for the SE 4 that's based on the iPhone 14 and also features USB-C charging. However, the SE 4, like its predecessors, might have a single camera lens to help keep costs down.