What Apple's September Event Invite May Tell Us About the iPhone 14

Apple's annual fall product event is happening on Sept. 7, and we're expecting to learn about the iPhone 14 lineup, new Apple Watches and possibly other products. Apple's invitations are always vague and typically don't include details about what to expect. But that hasn't stopped us from looking for clues anyway.

There's no way to truly know whether Apple is hiding any hints in its invitation. Still, it's easy to imagine how the imagery could connect to rumors that have been circulating about the iPhone 14. At the center of the invite is an Apple logo that's seemingly made up of a constellation of stars or specks of light. The phrase "Far out" sits below it.

Perhaps this is a subtle reference to the camera improvements that might be coming in the rumored iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. These phones are expected to get a new 48-megapixel camera, which would be a step up from the iPhone 13 Pro's current 12-megapixel camera, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. There's a chance Apple could be teasing the increased clarity that this new camera would bring to the iPhone 14 Pro line with the "far out" tagline.

But that's not the only possibility. Remember the rumor about satellite connectivity that made the rounds last year? If that feature does end up surfacing in the iPhone 14, a starry night sky would certainly be an interesting way to tease it. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported last year that the iPhone 13 would support satellite connectivity, enabling it to maintain a connection when typical cellular coverage isn't available, according to MacRumors. However, that didn't end up being the case.

Then there's the rumored processor upgrades. The iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max are expected to be the only ones in the lineup to get a bump in speed to what would presumably be the A16 Bionic chip, according to Kuo. If Apple is planning to make that processor a major focus of this year's iPhone announcement, it might be using the phrase "far out" to indirectly reference a jump in speed.

Of course, this is just speculation, and we won't know the details until Sept. 7 arrives. But it wouldn't be the first time Apple has made discrete nods to its upcoming product announcements in an event invite. At its Peek Performance event in March, for example, Apple announced its new M1 Ultra chip, which debuted in the Mac Studio, a new iPad Air powered by its M1 chip and the 5G-enabled 2022 iPhone SE. The common thread between these devices is that they've each gotten significant performance upgrades compared to their predecessors.

