WeChat removes dozens of LGBTQ accounts, report says

Aloysius Low/CNET

Dozens of WeChat accounts that focused on LGBTQ topics were reportedly deleted from the popular social media and messaging app on Tuesday. WeChat, owned by Chinese tech giant Tencent, told account owners they'd violated rules, but it didn't offer further details, the Associated Press reported on Wednesday.

Many of the accounts reportedly belonged to university students and nongovernment groups. The founder of one LGBTQ group told the AP that students were asked to shut down social media accounts or not to mention the university. The deleted accounts reportedly had personal stories and event photos.

It's unclear if the order to delete the accounts was given by Chinese authorities, according to the AP, but it raises concerns that the government may be trying to tighten control over LGBTQ content online.

Tencent didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.