Wearables Market Falls for First Time Ever, IDC Says

Quarterly global shipments of wearable smart devices declined for the first time ever, according to a report by the International Data Corporation Tuesday. Overall shipments of smartwatches, earbuds, glasses and other wearables totaled roughly 105.3 million units in Q1 2022, a 3% drop year over year.

Xiaomi, Huawei and Samsung experienced the largest losses, with growth declining 23.8%, 10.8% and 9.9%, respectively. IDC attributed the declining interest to "cooling demand ... following years of precipitous growth that were further amplified during the pandemic."

Despite the overall year-over-year decline, Apple enjoyed gains of 6.6% largely due to increased Apple Watch sales while AirPods shipments remained flat, IDC said. Imagine Marketing also saw growth of 5.8% thanks largely to its heavy presence in India, but total shipments were still behind Xaiomi, Huawei and Samsung.

News of the wearables shipments decline comes after the industry experienced record numbers in Q1 just a year ago. In Q1 2021, shipments totaled 108.6 million units (updated from the previously reported 104.6 million units) marking the best quarter ever for wearables and the first time shipments surpassed 100 million units. The 105.3 million shipments in Q1 2022 show the market may be plateauing, but the numbers still indicate a strong demand for wearable technology.