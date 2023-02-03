Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look After Layoffs, Meta Focuses on 'Efficiency' Everything Samsung Revealed at Unpacked 'Angel Wings' for Satellites 'Shot on a Galaxy S23' GABA and Great Sleep Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown 12 Best Cardio Workouts
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Tech Mobile

Vivo's X90 Pro Has 120W Fast Charging

Vivo latest flagship phone is set to receive an international release soon.
3 min read
img-1815
Vivo's X90 Pro has three cameras, headlined by dual 50-megapixel lenses.
Sareena Dayaram/CNET

Vivo's newest flagship phone line arrived on the heels of the company's biggest Android rival. The Chinese phone maker announced the new X90 and X90 Pro on Friday, just days after Samsung's Galaxy S23 launch. The X90 Pro's standout features are its 120-watt charger and the 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor, which is used in the main camera. 

I had a chance to test the Vivo X90 Pro out for a short time before the launch, where I focused my attention on testing the camera. In my limited time with the phone, I found that it serves up a versatile range of shots with clarity during the day and night, and it has a lovely depth of field. Sometimes however, photos didn't turn out as bright as I'd expected, even in the daytime, which surprised me because this phone is equipped with a 1-inch Sony IMX 989 sensor. Larger sensors are designed to allow more light in, and therefore are meant to allow for the production of brighter, clearer images.

Apart from the camera, the Vivo X90 Pro has all the hallmark features of a high-end flagship in 2023. There's a 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a trio of cameras headlined by two 50-megapixel cameras, a large battery and zippy 120-watt charging. Xiaomi's 12T Pro has 120-watt fast charging too and it was my favorite feature on that phone despite the fact that it also has a 200-megapixel camera. 

It's worth pointing out that the Vivo X90 Pro runs on the Mediatek Dimensity 9200 chip. That's a divergence from Samsung's latest lineup of Galaxy S23 phones, which run on Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. There's also just one variant coming with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

Pricing information wasn't available at the time of this writing. But expect an international release in parts of Europe and Asia for the X90 series. There is no US release planned currently.

X90 Pro's odd design choice on the back

For a phone in 2023, the X90 Pro's design appears relatively ordinary from the front. The rectangular display has curved edges and features a a punch-hole cutout in the center housing the selfie camera. But flip it over, and you'll see a narrow bar running through the width of the chassis (below the camera module). No, it's not a camera bar as seen on Google's Pixel 7 lineup. But simply a flat one emblazoned with the words "Xtreme Imagination" running across the rear of the phone. Frankly, it makes for a bizarre choice that undermines the overall design of an otherwise sleek phone. Above this perplexing bar, is the circular camera bump housing three lenses. There's also bold vivo branding at the bottom, which I don't particularly take to but I can understand why its there.

X90 Pro's Zeiss lenses

Vivo has positioned this phone as one that gives you a pro photography experience in your pocket. That's why it makes sense that the company has flexed their camera partnership with Zeiss, a 176-year old company considered a pioneer in optical photography. There are three cameras on the X90 Pro in the form of a 50-megapixel main camera, a 50-megapixel portrait camera and a 12-megapixel wide-lens. In general, photos were respectable and I love how portrait photos come out with a dramatic bokeh effect. However, as I said earlier, some photos turned out to be more shadowy than I'd expected given the sensor size. You can see the cameras in action below.

img-20230203-151858

Notice the dramatic bokeh-effect in this portrait shot of my dog. Unlike some phones, with more subtle bokeh, it's tricky to tell what objects are in the background in this photo.

 Sareena Dayaram/CNET
img-20230203-115249

Example of ultra-wide photo. Notice the bright blue skies and the blue water.

sea-facing building

As I zoomed in, the color of the ocean and sky in the image changed, showing color inconsistency among the cameras.

 Sareena Dayaram/CNET
img-20230203-115343

Example of 40x digital zoom. The water looks grey, unlike the blue seas in the photo above. Despite that, I think it's impressive how far this camera has managed to zoom in.

 boat zoomed in
img-20230203-115201

Taken on an overcast day. This picture is vibrant and has great texture.

 Sareena Dayaram/CNET
dog named rocky lounging

Photo of my dog Rocky taken in a very dark room. 

 Sareena Dayaram/CNET