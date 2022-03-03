Verizon's Plus Play Aims to Be New Home For Controlling Your Subscriptions

Sarah Tew/CNET

With the ever-growing list of streaming services and subscriptions, it can become increasingly difficult to keep track of which services you subscribe to. On Thursday Verizon revealed its plan to try to manage that madness, debuting what it calls "Plus Play."

The new offering is being touted as a "platform that allows users to discover, purchase and manage some of their favorite subscriptions." Announced during the company's investor day, Verizon says it will begin a trial of the service at the end of March before a full launch later this year.

Read more: Verizon Now Plans to Cover 175 Million People With Faster 5G in 2022

Early partners on the platform include services Verizon already offers subscriptions for, such as Disney Plus, ESPN Plus, Hulu and AMC Plus. The carrier says it is also working with a number of other companies including Netflix, Peloton, Veeps concert livestreams, WW International, Inc., A+E Networks (which includes Lifetime Movie Club, History Vault, and A&E Crime Central), The Athletic, Calm, Duolingo, and TelevisaUnivision's Vix Plus.

There is no cost for using Plus Play, though you will need to be a Verizon customer. The carrier touts that the platform will be able to "centralize subscription services" and offer personalized content recommendations as well as "exclusive deals."

Verizon tells CNET that those who use the service will "be able to manage their payment card and see the date their service renews each month" in the Plus Play dashboard. It is unclear, however, if you will be able to use the platform to easily cancel existing subscriptions.

The expansion into subscription management comes as wireless carriers have focused on adding content to entice users to step up to pricier unlimited data plans. With the carrier's Play More plan Verizon offers subscriptions to Disney Plus, ESPN Plus and Hulu as well as either Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass. Its priciest unlimited plan, known as Get More, adds in a subscription to Apple Music.

Rival T-Mobile offers a variety of streaming services with its Magenta and Magenta Max plans including bundled Netflix subscriptions as well as one-year subscriptions to Apple TV Plus and Paramount Plus Essentials. AT&T, meanwhile, offers six-month trials of gaming services Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce Now with its unlimited plans, and bundles in HBO Max as part of its priciest Unlimited Elite offering.