Verizon will soon sell PS5s online, but there's a catch

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you're looking for a PlayStation 5 this holiday season you may want to check with Verizon. On Tuesday the carrier confirmed to CNET that it will be selling the next-gen console on its website this holiday season.

Listings on Verizon's website reveal that the carrier plans to sell the as well as the . As of 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) on Tuesday, both were listed as out of stock.

Screenshot by Eli Blumenthal/CNET

Released last year, the PS5 remains hard to find, with online retailers often selling out of available inventory in minutes. The demand -- from both consumers as well as bots and scalpers -- has been so high that retailers have begun putting the consoles behind paywalls, requiring buyers subscribe to premium membership services for the chance to buy a system.

Verizon spokesman Chris Serico said that the company will be selling "a very limited quantity" of PS5 consoles "in a handful of pilot stores" as well as online. Those looking to buy online will also need to have a Verizon wireless account and active service with the carrier. Those shopping in the company's stores will not need to be a Verizon customer to buy a PS5, though it has not revealed which locations will offer the PlayStations.

As with other retailers, all sales are on a "first-come, first-serve basis."

In addition to the PS5 consoles, Verizon is selling accessories including a Pulse 3D headset, DualSense controllers and the PS5 media remote. While the headset is currently out of stock, you don't need a Verizon account to buy a controller.