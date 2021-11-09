Verizon will soon sell PS5s online, but there's a catch

If you're looking for a PlayStation 5 this holiday season you may want to check with Verizon. On Tuesday the carrier confirmed to CNET that it will be selling the next-gen console on its website this holiday season.
Listings on Verizon's website reveal that the carrier plans to sell the $400 PlayStation 5 Digital Edition as well as the $500 PS5 disc model. As of 9 a.m. PT (noon ET) on Tuesday, both were listed as out of stock.
Read more: Check out our PS5 restock tracker
Released last year, the PS5 remains hard to find, with online retailers often selling out of available inventory in minutes. The demand -- from both consumers as well as bots and scalpers -- has been so high that retailers have begun putting the consoles behind paywalls, requiring buyers subscribe to premium membership services for the chance to buy a system.
Verizon spokesman Chris Serico said that the company will be selling "a very limited quantity" of PS5 consoles "in a handful of pilot stores" as well as online. Those looking to buy online will also need to have a Verizon wireless account and active service with the carrier. Those shopping in the company's stores will not need to be a Verizon customer to buy a PS5, though it has not revealed which locations will offer the PlayStations.
As with other retailers, all sales are on a "first-come, first-serve basis."
In addition to the PS5 consoles, Verizon is selling accessories including a Pulse 3D headset, DualSense controllers and the PS5 media remote. While the headset is currently out of stock, you don't need a Verizon account to buy a controller.
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.