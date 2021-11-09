Verizon will soon sell PlayStation 5 consoles

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

If you're looking for a PlayStation 5 this holiday season you may want to check with Verizon. On Tuesday the carrier confirmed to CNET that it will be selling the next-gen console on its website this holiday season.

Listings on Verizon's website reveal that the carrier plans to sell the as well as the . As of noon ET on Tuesday both were listed as out of stock.

Released last year, the PlayStation 5 remains one of the most hard-to-find items since its release with online retailers often selling out of available inventory in minutes. The demand -- from both consumers as well as bots and scalpers -- has been so high that retailers have begun putting the consoles behind paywalls, requiring buyers subscribe to a premium membership services for the right to buy a system.

It wan't immediately clear if the PlayStation console sales would be limited to just Verizon subscribers or if they'd be open to everyone. CNET has reached out to Verizon for additional details and will update if it responds.

In addition to the PS5 consoles, Verizon is selling accessories including a Pulse 3D headset, DualSense controllers and the PS5 media remote. Whereas when the headset was out of stock, you didn't need a Verizon account to buy a controller.