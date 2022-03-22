Verizon to Offer Motorola's Edge Plus for $850

Motorola

Motorola Edge Plus, the mobile company's new high end phone, that comes with a 6.7-inch screen and ultrawide cameras and seeks to compete against premium phones like iPhone 13 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, will be available on Verizon March 24, the mobile carrier said Monday.

While Motorola originally announced the Edge Plus would have a starting price of $1,000, Verizon said the premium phone will be available at Verizon stores and online for $849.99. Last month, Motorola announced the Edge Plus would also be available unlocked through retailers like Amazon, Motorola's website and Best Buy. Other carriers that will offer the new premium phone include Boost Mobile and Republic Wireless, according to Motorola.

The 2022 version of the Edge Plus has a 6.7-inch OLED screen that can boost its refresh rate up to 144Hz and features a 60-megapixel front camera. There are also two 50-megapixel cameras on the back along with a 2-megapixel depth camera for taking better portrait photos. The device runs on Qualcomm's newest mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

Motorola is also leaning on the Edge Plus' 50-megapixel ultrawide camera to grab attention. Popular phones like the iPhone 13 Pro Max and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra each have 12-megapixel ultra-wide cameras, potentially giving Motorola the chance to stand out.