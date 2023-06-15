Verizon, T-Mobile, AT&T: A Look At Which Carrier Has the Fastest Speeds at Theme Parks

Opensignal analysts pull together data on the fastest mobile connections at the biggest US theme parks.
The biggest theme parks in the US have access to mobile speeds that are more than 50% faster than average speeds, an Opensignal report said Thursday.
Clocking the speeds of mobile devices in the most-visited theme parks across the country, mobile analytics company Opensignal said upload speeds are also "substantially faster."
"Faster than the national average download speeds around theme parks are an impressive achievement when taking into consideration how many guests visit them, which is likely to lead to network congestion," the report said.
While the parks offer Wi-Fi, Opensignal found users are spending less than 20% of their time actually connected to it.
So, which carriers offer the best experience in the most popular theme parks? Check out the stats from Opensignal below.
This includes both Disneyland and Disney's California Adventure.
This includes the Magic Kingdom, Epcot, Animal Kingdom and Hollywood Studios.
This includes both Universal Studios Orlando and Universal's Islands of Adventure.
Beating out the Disney parks was Busch Gardens in Tampa Bay, Florida, which has the best upload and download speeds on average.
Here are the top five US theme parks with the fastest average download speeds:
Here are the top five theme parks with the fastest average upload speeds:
Verizon, AT&T and T-Mobile didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
