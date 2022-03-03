Verizon Now Plans To Cover 175 Million People With Its Ultra Wideband 5G This Year

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon is continuing to make progress on its rollout of a faster 5G network. At its annual investor day on Thursday the company announced an update on those build plans, revealing that it now plans to cover 175 million people with its faster flavors of 5G (what it calls "Ultra Wideband") in 2022.

The update puts Verizon a year ahead of its previously stated goals. Last year the company said that it would hit the same 175 million number "over 2022 and 2023." With its recent launch of C-band midband spectrum (one of its Ultra Wideband flavors alongside a higher-frequency millimeter-wave technology), the carrier covers over 100 million people with faster 5G service that can provide average download speeds of 300Mbps, with peaks of 1Gbps.

A number of Verizon's phones can already take advantage of C-band 5G, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 phones as well as Apple's iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lines.

Thursday's announcement is also notable as Verizon looks to keep up with rival 5G networks. T-Mobile has established a large lead in the 5G network rollout battle thanks to its purchase of Sprint two years ago. Its midband 5G network (which it calls "Ultra Capacity") already covers 210 million people, with the company planning to reach 260 million people by the end of 2022 and 300 million people by the end of 2023.

AT&T is currently in third place when it comes to midband 5G network rollouts (what it calls "5G Plus"), but it has been planning an aggressive launch starting in the second half of 2022 with a goal of reaching 200 million people by the end of 2023.

AT&T is set to host its own investor day next week. T-Mobile has told CNET it is not planning to host an investor day this year.