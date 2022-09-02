Verizon Might Give Mobile Subscribers All of Apple's Services

While all eyes are on Apple ahead of next week's iPhone 14 launch event, Verizon may have another incentive to get iOS users to sign up for its 5G service: including Apple One, the bundle of all Apple services, as a free perk.

Verizon may include Apple One with its priciest "5G Get More" tier, according to MacRumors. That tier, which costs $90 for one person per month, has a list of perks that currently includes Apple Arcade or Google Play Pass and Apple Music, along with Hulu, Disney Plus and ESPN Plus, as well as 600GB of Verizon cloud data.

The Apple One bundle would include other services like Apple TV Plus, Apple Fitness Plus, Apple News Plus and 50GB of iCloud storage, all of which typically costs $15 per month for one person.

Verizon declined to comment.

