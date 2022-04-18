Verizon Raises Minimum Wage for Retail, Customer Service Staff to $20 Per Hour

Sarah Tew/CNET

Verizon is upping its minimum wage, announcing on Monday that it will now pay at least $20 per hour to retail, sales and customer service teams. The company says that the new increase will automatically apply to new hires, while current employees will have their rates automatically adjusted.

For retail and inside sales -- Verizon staff who work on small and medium businesses -- the rate will be when the "base salary plus target commission are combined." In addition to the wage increase, the company says it is adding in "premium pay differentials" for assistant managers who work on Sundays and holidays as well as for those who are bilingual.

The company will also be offering sign-on bonuses for retail specialist and assistant manager positions in "many markets around the country."

"Our V Teamers give their best day in and day out to support our customers with all of their needs, which is why we want to make sure we support them as well," said Krista Bourne, chief operating officer for Verizon's Consumer Group, in a press release announcing the move. "These changes are the direct result of employee feedback and will help us remain an attractive employer in this competitive environment."

While a notable increase for Verizon, the nation's largest carrier is now catching up to some of its rivals. In December, T-Mobile announced that it would be moving to a baseline minimum wage of at least $20 per hour for its full and part-time staff.