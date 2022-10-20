Verizon Drops Prepaid Plan Prices Ahead of Earnings

Verizon has dropped the prices on its prepaid plans and slimmed them down to three options, including a new Unlimited Plus tier with premium extras like six months of Disney Plus.

Now the lowest-priced plan starts at $45 per month for 15 GB of data. The mid-tier Unlimited plan costs $60 per month, while Unlimited Plus is priced at $70 per month. You can save an additional $10 per month on each plan by signing up for autopay.

Verizo's prepaid plans had hit rates this low before, but only after engaging the service for 10 months, after which loyalty discounts would kick in, as Droid Life pointed out.

Verizon's lower two prepaid plans have minimal perks, with the mid-tier Unlimited connecting only to low-band Nationwide 5G and getting a modest 5GB hotspot allowance.

Unlimited Plus' premium-level perks includes access to 5G Ultra Wideband for midband and mmWave 5G wherever it's available; elsewhere, subscribers get 50GB of data on the 5G Nationwide / 4G LTE, after which speeds will be automatically slowed during network congestion. They also get 25 GB of hotspot data, access to Global Choice international calling and six months of Disney Plus.

The price drop comes a day before Verizon's third quarter earnings report, and a month after introducing its own low-cost prepaid brand that will be sold in retail stores like Target and Walmart. It'll be called Total by Verizon and start at $30 per month for 5GB of high-speed data, so it will slot in below the carrier's other prepaid plans.