Verizon Customers Report Receiving Spam Text Messages From Their Own Numbers

If you're a Verizon customer who's been receiving mysterious spam text messages with a link attached coming from your own phone number, you're not alone. Multiple Verizon customers have reported receiving similar messages this week, where they are encouraged to click on an obscure link in order to receive a free gift.

"Free Msg: Your bill is paid for March," said a message received by a relative of a CNET team member, which matched the description of similar messages received by other Verizon customers, according to social media and news reports. "Thanks, here's a little gift for you." The message ends with a mysterious link that makes it impossible to know what it's about.

Courtesy Chris Paukert / CNET

The link was directed to what looked like a Verizon customer survey. "Dear Verizon customer, we would like to personally thank you for always paying your Verizon bills on time by giving you a Free Apple Watch Series7!" the message read. "All we ask from you is to answer a few quick questions about your recent experiences with Verizon's services." The message ends with a link to take the survey, encouraging the receiver to take it as soon as possible as "this exciting offer is only available today."

Other Verizon customers who received similar messages reported that the mysterious link on the spam text message they received as if coming from their own phone number took them to a Russian news outlet.

"Verizon is aware that bad actors are sending spam text messages to some customers which appear to come from the customers' own number," a Verizon representative said in a statement sent via email. "Our team is actively working to block these messages, and we have engaged with US law enforcement to identify and stop the source of this fraudulent activity. Verizon continues to work on behalf of the customer to prevent spam texts and related activity."

A Verizon customer who received a spam message almost identical to the one received by a CNET team member's relative in December posted about it on the Verizon Community blog, wondering if the message was phishing. "We are not seeing this number listed in our systems," a Verizon customer support representative replied on the same blog post. "Because of this, we cannot confirm it is a valid link. We recommend not pressing on it."

The uptick in spam messages mobile phone users are receiving comes after the US government doubled down on its fight against robocalls. Last year, the US Federal Communications Commission mandated phone and cable companies to implement a technology, called Stir/Shaken, designed to curb the tide of spam calls by requiring voice providers to verify where calls are coming from. The move has, however, led criminals to explore other avenues to keep trying to scam mobile phone users.

"Stir/Shaken has shut down one avenue," Clayton LiaBraaten, senior advisory board member at Truecaller, which makes a spam-blocking and caller ID app, told CNET in December. "But it's making already very capable criminals even more sophisticated and sinister in their scams."

If you receive a mysterious text message encouraging you to click on a link, verify the origin of the message before taking any further action, even if the contact seems legitimate – including your own phone number.