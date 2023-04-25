Verizon Continues to Lose Wireless Customers, Though Home Internet Shows Growth

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Verizon's slight uptick in wireless users last quarter appears to have been short-lived. On Tuesday the carrier reported a net loss of 127,000 postpaid phone users for its first quarter, with its business unit's 136,000 phone net adds unable to offset a consumer division that had a net loss of 263,000 phone users.

Postpaid users, or those who pay their phone bill at the end of the month, are a metric used by the wireless industry as an indicator of a carrier's success.

The struggles for consumer wireless have become a trend for Verizon in recent quarters. Even with the decline in subscribers, wireless service revenue for the segment was up 2.5% year-over-year with the carrier crediting the increase to "a larger allocation of administrative and telco recovery fees from other revenue into wireless service revenue."

Verizon has done a number of rate hikes on its older plans over the last year, most recently adding a new fee to some older unlimited plans in February.

After T-Mobile unveiled its latest unlimited plans last week Verizon sent out invites to the press teasing an event of its own on May 15, though it remains to be seen what the carrier will do.

While the wireless phone unit has struggled, the carrier did see significant growth in its broadband division. Verizon added 437,000 broadband users over the quarter, 393,000 of which were fixed wireless users. That growth marks an increase from the 379,000 fixed wireless users it added last quarter.

Revenue for Verizon was $32.9 billion, below the average of analyst estimates of $33.57 billion according to Yahoo Finance. On an adjusted basis, its earnings per share was $1.20 for the quarter, in line with analyst expectations.