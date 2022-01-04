Verizon's big 5G upgrade will enable high-speed home internet to reach nearly 20 million customers

Verizon

Verizon's expansion of its 5G network on January 19 won't just increase speeds on the go. The carrier has also been increasing its coverage for home 5G, and in two weeks, nearly 20 million customers will be able to sign up for it.

The carrier had hoped to reach 15 million customers with its high-speed home internet by the end of 2021, but the new figure shows how far its service has expanded. Verizon's Home 5G translates the mobile network signals to WiFi, allowing folks to get the same high speeds they experience on the go on their devices, computers and TVs. But the expansion of the carrier's 5G service with the activation of the so-called C-band frequencies on January 19 will enable more customers to access those speeds as part of a home internet service.

Still, Verizon has a long way to go from making Home 5G available for 20 million customers to signing that many up. The service had around 150,000 subscribers split between consumers and businesses, Verizon executive VP Matt Ellis stated during the carrier's third quarter 2021 earnings call (PDF transcript).

Verizon Home 5G delivers "typical" download speeds around 300 Mbps and peaks up to 1 gigabit per second, according to the carrier. These are comparable to the speeds offered by the wired fiber-optic Verizon Fios service.

The expanded Home 5G customer base will be spread across many of the country's largest cities included in the C-band rollout, including New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, Boston, and Miami. Not just the cities, either, as the coverage will expand over 46 partial economic areas (PEAs) that are covered by Verizon C-band, mmWave, and 4G LTE networks.

More cities and PEAs will be added over time, though Verizon did state that the service won't come to areas where it already offers wired Fios high-speed internet. The carrier hasn't clarified whether it will offer its wireless internet service to households that are in areas with Fios but don't have access to it.

Along with AT&T, Verizon had previously expected to flip the switch on C-band on January 5th, but both agreed to a last-minute deal with the Federal Aviation Administration to delay its activation for two weeks. In that time, all parties will address concerns that the 3.7-3.8GHz frequencies used by the carriers in their C-band 5G networks might interfere with aviation instruments.

But after announcing the delay, Verizon updated its timetable for bringing C-band 5G to 100 million customers from its original goal of March to the end of January, just two weeks after it's set to go live. The carrier has introduced some incentives for Home 5G adopters, too, dropping the price for wireless internet by 50% for customers who have also signed up for Verizon's three unlimited 5G plans, as well as throwing in a Google Nest Mini and Verizon's Stream TV connected box to use apps on your TV.

On January 19, customers will be able to sign up for Verizon Home 5G in 900 cities within 46 PEAs, which are listed below: