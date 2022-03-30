Various Refurbished Samsung Phones Are on Sale at Woot, Save Hundreds Today Only

Sarah Tew/CNET

Last month, Samsung released the newest model in its line of Galaxy phones, the S22. Even if you're not looking to spend serious cash on upgrading to the latest and greatest, this new release brings plenty of benefits you can take advantage of. A new phone means a serious dip in the price of older models, and Woot is wasting no time rolling out the deals on previous-generation Samsungs. Today only, while supplies last, you can , including powerful models like the S21 Ultra, for hundreds less than they cost to shop new.

All phones in this sale have been rated by Woot as S&D (meaning scratch and dent) grade refurbs. According to Woot, that means that items have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition, but will have some cosmetic blemishes, and the battery won't last quite as long as it used to -- they're rated to a minimum 80% of capacity. But if you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a great chance to find a sleek new-to-you smartphone at some of the lowest prices out there. And for some peace of mind, Woot provides a 90-day limited warranty.

If you're looking for serious specs, you can with 128GB of RAM, a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a stunning 108-megapixel camera for just $790, over $400 less than it would cost you new. Or you could opt for the now-discontinued , which boasts 5G capabilities and 8K video capture, for $562. That's a discount of $438 compared to what it listed for new.

If you're just looking to replace your phone and don't need cutting-edge specs, there are plenty of extremely affordable options available as well. The , which features 5G technology, is available for just $285. You can also grab the , which is more than sufficient for most people's day-to-day needs, for just $499, which is $300 less than it would cost you new.

While this sale runs all day long, there are limited quantities of refurbished phones, and some models, including the , one of our favorite budget phones, have already started to sell out. (Its successor the A53 was announced a few weeks ago, and sells for $450.) This is the perfect opportunity to score big savings on Samsungs, but if you're hoping to grab one of these great refurb deals, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.