Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you Accept
X
Where's the Foldable iPhone?Top Meal Delivery Services, TestedWayfair Way Day DealsEV Tax Credit for New Cars10 Gadgets for Your HikeBest Savings AccountsGo Solar With Top InstallersBest Internet Providers

Use Your WhatsApp Account Across Multiple Phones With This New Feature

The messaging app also makes it easier to link devices to your account.

img-8904
img-8904
Nina Raemont Writer
A recent graduate of the University of Minnesota, Nina started at CNET writing breaking news stories before shifting to covering Security Security and other government benefit programs. In her spare time, she's in her kitchen, trying a new baking recipe.
See full bio
Nina Raemont
A hand holding an iPhone 13 with a large WhatsApp logo on the screen
James Martin/CNET

WhatsApp users can link multiple phones to their WhatsApp account starting today, the encrypted messaging app said in a post on Tuesday. An app update will add this highly requested ask from users and simplify the linking process, WhatsApp said. 

"Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices," reads the blog post. 

Encrypted messaging apps are a popular way to keep conversations private. In addition to WhatsApp, Meta also offers encrypted chats on Facebook Messenger. 

To link companion devices, users will receive a one-time code to the primary phone number. WhatsApp called this alternative approach to account linking "more accessible" for users in comparison to scanning a QR code, the former way to link accounts.

The update began rolling out globally and users can expect to see the new feature on their app in the coming weeks, WhatsApp said. 

The change will benefit anyone who uses WhatsApp on multiple devices, but the company highlighted that small businesses can have employees communicate with customers on their respective devices under the same WhatsApp Business account.  

WhatsApp implemented multi-device features last year that allowed people to connect up to four additional non-phone devices to one WhatsApp account for seamless communication. 