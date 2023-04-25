Use Your WhatsApp Account Across Multiple Phones With This New Feature

WhatsApp users can link multiple phones to their WhatsApp account starting today, the encrypted messaging app said in a post on Tuesday. An app update will add this highly requested ask from users and simplify the linking process, WhatsApp said.

"Each linked phone connects to WhatsApp independently, ensuring that your personal messages, media, and calls are end-to-end encrypted, and if your primary device is inactive for a long period, we automatically log you out of all companion devices," reads the blog post.

Encrypted messaging apps are a popular way to keep conversations private. In addition to WhatsApp, Meta also offers encrypted chats on Facebook Messenger.

To link companion devices, users will receive a one-time code to the primary phone number. WhatsApp called this alternative approach to account linking "more accessible" for users in comparison to scanning a QR code, the former way to link accounts.

The update began rolling out globally and users can expect to see the new feature on their app in the coming weeks, WhatsApp said.

The change will benefit anyone who uses WhatsApp on multiple devices, but the company highlighted that small businesses can have employees communicate with customers on their respective devices under the same WhatsApp Business account.

WhatsApp implemented multi-device features last year that allowed people to connect up to four additional non-phone devices to one WhatsApp account for seamless communication.