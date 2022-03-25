USB-C Cable Deal: Snag 2 of These 6-Foot Cables for $3 Each

Amazon

It doesn't matter how many you've already got, you can never have too many USB cables. Particularly USB-C cables, which are becoming more universal by the day. There are even some Apple devices, which have historically stayed within their own charging ecosystem, that are making the switch to USB-C charging. And today only at Woot, you can snag this two-pack of USB-C charging cables for just $6, over half off the original $13 price.

This pack comes with two AmazonBasics 6-foot USB-C 2.0 to USB-C cables. Designed for universal use across devices from Apple, Samsung, Google and more, these cables are great for both charging and data transfer for phones, laptops, handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch and more. They support fast charging of up to 60 watts, and data transfer speeds of up to 480Mbps. They're durable too, having passed rigorous bend tests, and they come with a limited lifetime warranty through Amazon.