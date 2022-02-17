US State Officials Warn About AirTag Stalking Danger

Patrick Holland/CNET

Attorneys General for two US states have warned their citizens that malefactors are misusing Apple AirTag trackers to stalk people.

Since AirTags were released last year, reports allege the tracking accessories have been slipped into pockets and purses of unwitting people to track their location without their consent. Using Apple's tracker this way will be considered a felony, New York Attorney General Letitia James wrote in a consumer alert Wednesday.

Both New York's James and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro have included tips to identify whether an AirTag has been placed on your person. AirTags are designed to beep when separated from devices they're paired to, and iPhones and iPads should warn users when they detect an unpaired AirTag is near.