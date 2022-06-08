Upgrade Your Phone to the Moto One 5G Ace and Save $150 Today

Looking for a powerful 5G smartphone that doesn't break the bank? Consider the Motorola Moto One 5G Ace. It's super fast, has 128GB of built-in storage and is packed with useful features. And right now it's only $250 at and , saving you $150. Plus, it's unlocked, so you can use it with the carrier of your choice.

This phone comes with a 6.7-inch full high-definition display with HDR10 support and bright, vivid colors perfect for streaming your favorite shows and movies. You'll also be able to load websites, launch apps and play cloud-based games in an instant with powerful 5G speeds. Plus, you can get more than two days of power on a single charge.

The Moto One Ace also has you covered when it comes to taking photos of all your adventures. A 48 megapixel main sensor with powerful AI features, a dedicated depth sensor, and a Macro Vision lens give you the tools and versatility to capture the moment in just about any condition. The phone also features a water-repellant design, so accidental spills or getting caught in the rain won't damage your device.

Another awesome feature this phone provides is My UX, which allows you to customize your experience and make your phone work the way you want. And if the built-in storage isn't enough, you can use the microSD card slot to add up to 1 TB of extra storage.

Read more: Best Phones Under $500 for 2022