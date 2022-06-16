Upgrade Your Phone Accessories With These Early Prime Day Deals From Totallee

Amazon Prime Day dates have finally been announced and although the company said that early Prime Day deals will officially start on June 21, you can check out some great deals on car accessories from Totallee right now.

That includes deals on MagSafe cases, screen protectors, and phone mounts. You can score some of these items for half their retail price, so what are you waiting for? Get some of these deals today while supplies last. These offers will end just before Prime Day.

Stay handsfree while driving with this car mount and wireless charger. Simply clip it to your fan vent and plug it into your car outlet. This phone mount is compatible with both iPhone and Samsung Galaxy. It features fast charging with speeds up to 10W and easy release. For just $35, or half off its original price of $70, this accessory is sure to keep you safe and your phone charged.

Totallee is known for its ultrathin and sleek phone cases. The brand offers styles that fit various iPhones, Pixels and Galaxy. During this deal, here are some of the phone cases that you can get:

