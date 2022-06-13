Upgrade Your iPad Experience With $30 Off Apple Pencil 2

Since its introduction, Apple's iPad has been an awesome and portable tool for creative types but its potential was unlocked when the Apple Pencil came along. The first-party Apple stylus pairs perfectly with the device and is great if you want to draw and sketch or just want an easy way to take some handwritten notes. Right now, you can even on the Apple Pencil 2 at both Amazon and Best Buy. This deal brings the price down to just $99, a savings of $30 compared to what .

The second-gen device works with a variety of modern iPad models, including iPad Pro, iPad Air and even the latest iPad mini. With precise tilt and pressure sensitivity plus a lag-free experience, you'll be able to paint, doodle, and write across a bunch of apps.

When it's not in use, the Apple Pencil 2 attaches magnetically to the side of your iPad so it's always with you. Better yet, this is how it pairs and charges, so you never have to fiddle around with Bluetooth settings or worry about keeping it charged up. This is one of the best Apple Pencil deals we've seen to date, so now's the time to take the plunge if you've been holding out for a discount.