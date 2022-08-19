Upcoming Google Pixel 7 May Have Been Revealed in Hands-On Video

We're expecting Google to officially launch its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones in September, but we may've just gotten our first look at the phones already, with a hands-on video uploaded to YouTube.

Before you ask -- no, they aren't the final Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy posted a hands-on video purportedly showing off prototypes of both phones. They're clearly not ready for production, but they also look different than the Pixel 6 phones both are replacing.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both retain the visorlike camera block that stretches across the back of the phone, but there's a metallic cover around the camera lenses instead of the glossy all-glass cover used in the Pixel 6. This seems to confirm the design we saw when Google teased the phones at Google I/O in May.

The video shows a handful of minute differences between the two phones, like a matte finish on the Pixel 7's metal frame compared with the glossy finish on the Pixel 7 Pro's frame. Neither of the prototypes could boot up, leaving us in the dark on the software experience, but given how much Google has shared about Android 13, that's not exactly a mystery.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.