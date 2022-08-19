iPhone 14 Wish List 'House of the Dragon' Review Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Review Car Covers Clean Your AirPods 'The Rehearsal' on HBO Best Smart TV Capri Sun Recall
Upcoming Google Pixel 7 May Have Been Revealed in Hands-On Video

Purported Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro prototypes shown in a YouTube video feature slight design tweaks.

David Lumb headshot
David Lumb
Two phones, the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, shown from the back with white color backs and silver camera blocks spreading like a visor across the back.
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro designs shown by Google in May.
We're expecting Google to officially launch its upcoming Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro phones in September, but we may've just gotten our first look at the phones already, with a hands-on video uploaded to YouTube.

Before you ask -- no, they aren't the final Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models. Popular tech YouTuber Unbox Therapy posted a hands-on video purportedly showing off prototypes of both phones. They're clearly not ready for production, but they also look different than the Pixel 6 phones both are replacing.  

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both retain the visorlike camera block that stretches across the back of the phone, but there's a metallic cover around the camera lenses instead of the glossy all-glass cover used in the Pixel 6. This seems to confirm the design we saw when Google teased the phones at Google I/O in May. 

The video shows a handful of minute differences between the two phones, like a matte finish on the Pixel 7's metal frame compared with the glossy finish on the Pixel 7 Pro's frame. Neither of the prototypes could boot up, leaving us in the dark on the software experience, but given how much Google has shared about Android 13, that's not exactly a mystery.

Google didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.