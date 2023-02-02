Galaxy S23 Ultra First Look After Layoffs, Meta Focuses on 'Efficiency' Everything Samsung Revealed at Unpacked 'Angel Wings' for Satellites 'Shot on a Galaxy S23' GABA and Great Sleep Netflix's Password-Sharing Crackdown 12 Best Cardio Workouts
Tech Mobile

Unopened 1st Generation iPhone Hits the Auction Block

How much would you pay for this piece of history?

Zachary McAuliffe headshot
Zachary McAuliffe
Sealed first generation iPhone
You can bid on this sealed first-generation iPhone now.
LCG Auctions

If you're into classic smartphones, you might be able to buy a sealed first-generation iPhone -- if you have the cash. LCG Auctions has a sealed 8GB iPhone on the auction block now.

"One of the most important and ubiquitous inventions of our lifetime," the item description reads. "A truly remarkable piece with great appeal to both collectors and investors alike."

The starting bid for this iPhone was $2,500, and bidding ends Feb. 19. Another sealed first-generation iPhone was sold in October, 2022, for $39,339.60.

The original iPhone launched almost 16 years ago, on June 27, 2007, at a price of $599.

