Unboxing the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4: Here's Everything You Get in the Box

The new Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Z Flip 4 revealed at Samsung's Unpacked event include numerous improvements like bigger batteries, updated processors, better cameras and fresh software. However, the phones' packaging doesn't include much else.

Turns out, buying a $1,000 or $1,800 phone in 2022 means getting few-to-no extras in the box. Gone are the days when you got a pair of wired headphones with your new phone. In the past couple of years, wall chargers stopped being included. And you can forget getting any free cases.

Samsung stopped including wired headphones as part of the package with the Galaxy Note 20 launch. Wall chargers started disappearing from the boxes of Samsung phones with the launch of the Galaxy S21 and S21 Ultra.

The absence of so many extras is one of the ways Samsung is trying to reduce its impact on the environment as well as its own costs. In fact, the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Z Fold 4 include components made from repurposed fishing nets, which is a first for Samsung's foldables. So that's pretty cool, right?

What's in the box of the Galaxy Z Fold 4?

Here is what's included:

A Galaxy Fold 4

A USB-C cable



A printed setup guide and instructions



A SIM card tool



What's in the box of the Galaxy Z Flip 4?

Here is what's included:

A Galaxy Flip 4

A USB-C cable

A printed setup guide and instructions

A SIM card tool