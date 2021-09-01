Twitter's Safety Mode will automatically block harmful accounts for 7 days

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter is rolling out a new way to try to limit "unwelcome interactions" in your feed, the company said Wednesday.

Safety Mode will impose a seven-day block on accounts that use what Twitter called potentially harmful language. This could include insults or repeated replies and mentions.

"Our systems will assess the likelihood of a negative engagement by considering both the Tweet's content and the relationship between the Tweet author and replier," the company said in a blog post.

If Twitter's systems make the determination, the account will be blocked. At the end of the seven days, the person will get a notification with details about the blocked account.

Safety Mode is coming to a small group of users for feedback starting Wednesday, with those users enabling the feature via Twitter's settings.

"We'll observe how Safety Mode is working and incorporate improvements and adjustments before bringing it to everyone on Twitter," the company said in its post. "Stay tuned for more updates."