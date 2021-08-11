Twitter's redesign includes new font, less visual clutter

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter on Wednesday unveiled a new design for its website, including a new font, higher-contrast colors and less visual clutter. The social media company said the changes are meant to make it easier for people to scroll through text, photos and videos.

"While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you're talking about," Twitter Design said in a tweet.

Notice anything different?



Today, we released a few changes to the way Twitter looks on the web and on your phone. While it might feel weird at first, these updates make us more accessible, unique, and focused on you and what you’re talking about.



Let’s take a deeper look. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/vCUomsgCNA — Twitter Design (@TwitterDesign) August 11, 2021

As social networks expand the number of features on their websites, introducing things such as live audio, shopping and newsletters, the sites can feel like they're becoming harder to navigate. So it's not surprising that companies such as Twitter are trying to make their sites feel less cluttered.

As part of the makeover, Twitter said, it created its own font for the first time, called Chirp. In the past, the company has used typefaces such as SF Pro, Roboto and Helvetica Neue. Twitter said all Western-language text aligns to left, a change that should make it easier for users to read text as they're scrolling through the site.

Some Twitter users, though, tweeted they weren't fans of the changes and called the new font "ugly" or "unfinished."

The site's colors are now higher contrast and less blue so photos and videos on Twitter stand out more. There are also fewer gray backgrounds and divider lines, and the company said it increased space to make text easier to read.