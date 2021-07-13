Twitter will let you change who can reply to a tweet, even after you send it

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter on Tuesday rolled out an update that lets you change who can reply to your tweet even after you've posted it. The company says this could be useful to people who tweet something that gets unexpected attention and unwanted replies.

The update builds upon Twitter's rollout last summer of a feature that lets users decide who can reply when composing a tweet. You can allow everyone to reply, only people you follow or only people you mention. The company said that feature could help some people feel safer online.

The latest conversation settings update will be available globally on iOS, Android and web.