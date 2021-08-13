Twitter once again pauses verification program to improve application process

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter on Friday said it's once again hitting pause on its verification program. The company reopened public applications for verification in May after a four-year shutdown as it reevaluated its application process. Now it appears the company has already run into more roadblocks.

"We've temporarily hit pause on rolling out access to apply for Verification so we can make improvements to the application and review process," the company said in a tweet. "For those who have been waiting, we know this may be disappointing. We want to get things right, and appreciate your patience."

A week after relaunching verification applications, Twitter said it was flooded with so many requests that it was holding off on accepting new applications. The company reopened requests a few days later.

Last month, Twitter said it had mistakenly verified a "small number" of fake accounts before permanently suspending the users and removing their blue badges. The company attributed the error to a gap in training and procedures, which it said it was trying to improve.

