Apple Wallet to hold your driver's license Microsoft's Surface event Joe Rogan says he has COVID Google Doodle honors vaccine inventor Labor Day sales Child tax credit: September details
Featured Mobile Computing Home Entertainment Services & Software

Twitter might let users archive tweets and remove followers, report says

A new report says Twitter is working on several features aimed at improving interactions on the platform.

009-twitter-app-logo-on-phone-2021

A new report says more privacy features could be on the way.

 Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter is reportedly working on a slate of privacy tools aimed at helping users manage their interactions on the platform, according to a report from Bloomberg, Thursday.

These tools could include the ability to leave a conversation, hide likes, remove followers, and archive older tweets.

The report follows Twitter's announcement earlier in the week introducing Safety Mode, which is a feature that can automatically block accounts tweeting potentially harmful language for seven days. 

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 