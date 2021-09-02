Twitter might let users archive tweets and remove followers, report says

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter is reportedly working on a slate of privacy tools aimed at helping users manage their interactions on the platform, according to a report from Bloomberg, Thursday.

These tools could include the ability to leave a conversation, hide likes, remove followers, and archive older tweets.

The report follows Twitter's announcement earlier in the week introducing Safety Mode, which is a feature that can automatically block accounts tweeting potentially harmful language for seven days.

Twitter did not immediately respond to a request for comment.