Twitter is getting rid of disappearing Fleets

Sarah Tew/CNET

Twitter said Wednesday it's planning to shut down Fleets, a way for users to share texts, photos and video that disappear in 24 hours, because the tool isn't as widely used as the company hoped.

Fleets will no longer be available on August, Twitter said in a blog post. The move shows that Twitter is moving away from ephemeral content that rose in popularity after Snapchat and then Facebook-owned Instagram introduced Stories in its apps.

"Although we built Fleets to address some of the anxieties that hold people back from Tweeting, Fleets are mostly used by people who are already Tweeting to amplify their own Tweets and talk directly with others," Twitter said in the post.

Twitter first introduced Fleets in 2020 before rolling it out more widely to its users. The company said it learned that people enjoyed sharing media through its rollout of Fleets and would incorporate a full-screen camera, text formatting options, and GIF stickers in the tweet composer. Twitter said it would continue to highlight its audio chat tool Spaces at the top of the timeline.