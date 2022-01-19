Felony charges filed in fatal Tesla Autopilot crash Gaspard Ulliel ski accident Free COVID-19 test kits US to give out 400 million N95 masks Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power prequel series Wordle explained
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

Twitter makes Communities feature available to Android users

The feature, which lets users tweet within a group about a specific topic, launched on iOS in September 2021

howtoacess-1.png

Twitter's Communities have cropped up around Xbox, Formula 1 racing and cryptocurrency, among other topics

 Twitter

Twitter on Wednesday made its Communities feature available to Android users around the world.

The option, launched on iOS and the Web in September 2021, lets users tweet within a group about a specific topic. The feature is similar to Facebook Groups but remains more public-facing.

Within Communities, "people can Tweet directly to a specific audience instead of to all their followers, and only those in the Community can like and reply," the company said in a press release, although, for now anyway, their tweets remain public.

The feature is still in beta testing, but since its debut, Communities have already developed around Roblox, Cryptocurrency, XboxR&B music and Formula 1 racing, among other topics. 

Twitter users have to be invited to join a Community through direct message. Each Community has Twitter-approved moderators who establish and enforce group rules and invite others to join the conversation.