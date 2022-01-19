Twitter makes Communities feature available to Android users

Twitter

Twitter on Wednesday made its Communities feature available to Android users around the world.

The option, launched on iOS and the Web in September 2021, lets users tweet within a group about a specific topic. The feature is similar to Facebook Groups but remains more public-facing.

Within Communities, "people can Tweet directly to a specific audience instead of to all their followers, and only those in the Community can like and reply," the company said in a press release, although, for now anyway, their tweets remain public.

The feature is still in beta testing, but since its debut, Communities have already developed around Roblox, Cryptocurrency, Xbox, R&B music and Formula 1 racing, among other topics.

Twitter users have to be invited to join a Community through direct message. Each Community has Twitter-approved moderators who establish and enforce group rules and invite others to join the conversation.



