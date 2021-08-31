Tuesday deal: Kindle Paperwhite returns to $71, its lowest price ever

Sarah Tew/CNET

If you missed Amazon's one-day sale on the Kindle Paperwhite last Sunday, we have good news for you: It's back. The twist is that the . That's $59 less than what you'd pay for the itself right now. It's also $19 less than the step-down , and $9 lower than the $80 sale price at which the Paperwhite often hovers.

If you're shopping for someone who's looking for a dedicated e-reader, this is a great deal. This version of the Paperwhite, first released in 2018, is the Goldilocks in Amazon's line and an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice. Here's why we love it:

It's 10% thinner and lighter than the previous version.



It has a "flush-front" design with a back made of a softer, grippy material instead of hard plastic.



It's fully waterproof, like the high-end Kindle Oasis



It has built-in Bluetooth for integration with Amazon's Audible audiobook service.

While the Kindle app is available on phones and tablets, the Kindle offers weeks-long battery life and a paper-like screen that you can read in direct sunlight.

This version of the Kindle is ad-supported (on the lockscreen and the main menu, never in the body of the books themselves), but you can always turn off the ads at any time in the future with a one-time charge on your Amazon account.

It's always possible that Amazon will update the Paperwhite this year or next, but it's unclear when or how much of an upgrade it will be. For instance, USB-C charging could be added, the lighting scheme could be updated or the device could get slightly thinner. But if you're an avid reader, this is a great time to buy.

Read the full CNET review of the 2018 Kindle Paperwhite.

Originally published last year. Updated with new sale price.