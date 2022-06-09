Try Out iOS 16 on One of These Refurb iPhone Models From $340

Sure, it's a bad idea to run beta software on your primary device, but that hasn't stopped a bunch of folks (CNET staff included) from loading up the iOS 16 beta on their only iPhone to get a look at Apple's latest mobile software. But instead of sacrificing the reliability of your main device -- especially this early in the beta process -- in order to fiddle with iOS 16's best new features, why not snag a refurbished iPhone ?

This limited-time sale over at Woot offers recent iPhone models at much lower prices than you'd find at the Apple Store. Though they may show some physical signs of wear, these refurbished units are tested to ensure they're fully functional with at least 85% of their original battery capacity remaining. Plus, they come backed by a 90-day warranty in case anything goes awry. While the devices aren't new, they're still perfectly usable as a phone for testing beta software -- or as a first device for a youngster.

Models on sale at Woot include 2019's iPhone 11 and the previous-gen iPhone 12 and 12 Pro. All three models are set to get iOS 16 when it releases to the public this fall, and can be enrolled in the beta process before then if you want to check out the cool new lock screen customization and Messages features before then.

Woot's sale is slated to run through June 10, though supplies are limited and some of the iPhone models on sale may sell out before that date. Shipping is free with an Amazon Prime account (Woot is owned by Amazon).