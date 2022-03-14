Transform Your Workouts With 15% Off Shokz Bone-Conduction Headphones

Shokz

Now that the snow is starting to melt and we've got some extra daylight, running season is officially back. And if you're like me, music is an essential part of your workout. But regular earbuds and headphones can drastically reduce your awareness, which can be downright dangerous when you're out on the street.

There is an alternative. Shokz wireless headphones have an open-ear design that uses bone-conduction technology so you can listen to music on your runs without sacrificing the ability to hear what's around you. And right now, select Shokz headphones are 15% off, which means you can try them for less.

There are a few different models discounted during this sale. The are the most popular model form Shokz, designed for rigorous workouts. With an IP67 rating, they are totally sweatproof and waterproof, and they boast 8 hours of listening time on a full charge. They're available in two sizes, Standard and Mini (which is about a half-inch smaller), and both are currently on sale for $110, or $20 off the usual price. If you're looking for a pair of open-ear headphones for casual listening, the are designed for everyday use, and you can pick them up for just $68.

The Shokz open-ear design is great for the office where you switch between phone calls and face-to-face. This even has a boom mic for clear communication, no matter where you are. Plus, 16 hours of talk time on a single charge means you'll be ready to tackle even the longest days at work. You can grab the OpenComm headset on sale for $136, a discount of $24.