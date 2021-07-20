Today only: Save $94 on AirPods Max at Amazon and Best Buy

Deal Savings Price







Sad that you missed the AirPods Max dropping to their all-time low of $449 at Adorama last weekend? Well, good news: They're now down to $455 at Amazon and Best Buy. The latter retailer is featuring the headphones as part of its one-day flash sale, and throwing in a 6-month subscriptions for Apple Music and Apple News Plus (for first-time subscribers) as well. Amazon, for its part, just matched the price. That's an all-time low for both retailers, and $94 less than what you'd pay at the Apple Store right now. (Yesterday, the Max headphones were $480 at Amazon.)

Otherwise, the AirPods Pro and standard AirPods are both hovering at nice discounts, albeit above their best prices ever (see our handy chart below).

Note that all of these headphones are compatible with Apple's new spatial audio features, but none of them will deliver the maximum quality of Apple's upcoming lossless audio format, which is too rich for the current Bluetooth wireless standard to handle. We update this story frequently to reflect current pricing.

AirPods pricing 2021 Model Apple Store price Best price right now Best all-time price AirPods Pro $249 $190 $169 AirPods $159 $119 $99 AirPods with wireless charging case $199 $150 $130 AirPods Max $549 $455 $449

David Carnoy/CNET The latest and greatest Apple headphones were announced in December. These are full-size models, chock-full of high-end features like noise cancellation, spatial audio and easy integration with Apple devices. Yes, paying more for headphones than you would for a PS5 may sound crazy, but here's the crazier thing: They're actually kinda worth it, so long as you don't feel burned by their lack of support for full lossless audio. After months of being backordered, summer 2021 has seen the Max discounted as low as $449. Currently, they're $455 at Amazon -- $94 off the Apple Store price. Read our AirPods Max review.

Sarah Tew/CNET Apple's AirPods Pro were briefly as low as $169 at Walmart and $170 at Amazon for Black Friday. More recently, the wireless headphones have been ping-ponging between $190 and $200. The bottom line: The closer you can find these to $190 (or less), the better. Read our AirPods Pro review.

Walmart came in strong to the early Black Friday sale game by marking down the AirPods to $99 -- the lowest price ever. Amazon returned to that price early on Prime Day, but has now bumped it up to around $120. That's not quite the steal a hundred bucks is, but it's still a welcome discount. Read our AirPods review.