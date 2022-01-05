TikTok partners with Atmosphere to deliver its videos to commercial venues

Mario Tama/Getty Images

TikTok videos may soon be coming to a gym or restaurant near you.

On Wednesday, the maker of the popular short-form-video app announced a partnership to provide curated videos to venues such as Taco Bell eateries, Texas Roadhouse restaurants and Westin hotels. The deal, with Atmosphere, a streaming TV platform for businesses, marks the first time TikTok's user-generated content will be available on an out-of-home TV platform, the companies said.

"TikTok has become a destination for more than a billion people to be entertained, get inspired and find community," Dan Page, TikTok's head of global business development, new screens, said in a statement. "By partnering with Atmosphere, we're excited to make it easy for people to experience TikTok together by bringing the joy and creativity of our platform to new screens, venues and audiences."

This isn't the first deal TikTok has inked to expand the reach of its videos. In November, it announced a partnership with Amazon that allows Amazon Fire TV customers to watch videos on Fire TVs and Fire TV devices.

Atmosphere has been growing its platform as well, doubling the reach of its ad-supported streaming platform to 18,000 restaurants, bars, gyms, doctor's offices and other venues worldwide. More than 20 million people each month see the Austin, Texas-based startup's offerings, which include viral-video compilations as well as clips that highlight things such as extreme sports, lifestyle, art, ambient nature and entertainment.