TikTok is reportedly testing a Repost option for sharing videos

TikTok is testing a new way for users to share videos with their followers via a Repost button, according to a Tuesday report by TechCrunch. The button is comparable to Twitter's retweet feature, allowing people to share a clip that will then appear on their friends' For You pages (or their homepage feeds).

The Repost button reportedly appears under the share arrow on the right panel of the screen, where you can already send TikTok videos directly to friends or post to social media. The reposted videos won't appear on your TikTok profile. Instead, they'll only show up on your friends' feeds, TechCrunch says.

A TikTok representative told CNET, "We're always thinking about new ways to bring value to our community and enrich the TikTok experience. Currently, we're experimenting with a new way for people to share TikTok videos they enjoy."

The Repost option only shows up if you come across a video on your For You page, TechCrunch notes. That means it won't appear if you find a video on the Discover page or in a message in your TikTok inbox.

Also, these recommended videos will only show up on someone's feed if they follow the person who reposted it, and that person follows them, too. The company is testing the button "with a small number of users," TechCrunch says.

Currently, TikTok users who want to share a video have the option to Stitch or Duet it, which requires them to contribute in some way, either by reacting or otherwise adding to a clip. A Repost button would allow them to simply share the clip without adding or creating their own content.