TikTok has a new resume feature for job seekers

Sarah Tew/CNET

TikTok, the popular social video app, is expanding into a "channel for recruitment and job discovery" with the launch on Wednesday of its Resumes feature. The pilot program lets job seekers post video resumes to TikTok for positions with partner companies like Chipotle, Target and Shopify. Users are encouraged to "creatively and authentically showcase their skillsets and experiences, and use #TikTokResumes in their caption when publishing their video resume to TikTok," the company said in a release.

You can find the Resumes feature in the TikTok app via the #TikTokResumes hashtag, and at www.tiktokresumes.com. There, candidates can search through job listings, find examples of strong TikTok video resumes, view clips from TikTok creators who post career-related content and submit their own videos for job postings. Currently, only US openings are available on the platform. The program will accept video resumes from July 7 through 31.

Reports about the then-rumored feature began surfacing in May. Jobs on TikTok Resumes range from entry-level to experienced roles, and positions are available all across the country.

