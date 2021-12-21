TikTok dethrones Google as this year's most popular domain

Sarah Tew/CNET

Google's domain is a powerful force thanks to the company's range of services, from Maps to Photos to Flights. But the search giant has just been humbled by new kid on the block TikTok, which nabbed the spot for No. 1 most popular domain of late 2021, according to tech-security company Cloudflare.

Google.com closed out 2020 as the most popular domain of the year, with TikTok.com ranking at No. 7. But things took a turn this year as TikTok climbed to the top spot, knocking Google into second place. This comes as the ByteDance-owned social video app has exploded in popularity during the pandemic, hitting 1 billion monthly active users in September. As people spent more time at home to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many turned to TikTok for entertainment and reprieve.

TikTok landed the top spot for a few days spread between February, March and May of this year, but after Aug. 10, it "took the lead on most days," CloudFlare said in a blog post.

"There were some days when Google was #1, but October and November were mostly TikTok's days, including on Thanksgiving (November 25) and Black Friday (November 26)," the post says.

Here's the full list of this year's top 10 most popular domains: