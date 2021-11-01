TikTok CEO to reportedly relinquish CFO role at parent ByteDance

Angela Lang/CNET

The chief financial officer of TikTok parent company ByteDance will step down to focus his attention full time on running the wildly popular video-sharing app, Reuters reported late Monday.

Shou Zi Chew joined ByteDance in March and was appointed TikTok's chief executive in April.

The shift is part of a broader reorganization that will create six business units within TikTok's parent company, ByteDance Chief Executive Liang Rubo said in the memo sent to staff seen by Reuters. The new structure will include TikTok, Douyin, work collaboration unit Lark, business services unit BytePlus, gaming unit Nuverse and education tech unit Dali.

ByteDance didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Chew was installed as TikTok's CEO in April, eight months after the resignation of Kevin Mayer, its previous chief executive. Mayer, who helped launch the popular Disney Plus streaming service, resigned after a turbulent year for the popular video sharing service. In his resignation letter after three months at TikTok's helm, Mayer cited as a reason for his departure then-US President Donald Trump's threat to ban TikTok unless it was sold to a US-based company.